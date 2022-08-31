Try your hand at acting, writing or directing at new drama club launching in Mansfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends of Bellamy and Mansfield CVS/Place based Partnership, with a little help from Mansfield Palace Theatre, will be trialling the club at Trowell Court from September 6.

The free sessions will focus on meeting new people and building confidence, as well as learning a range of skills from role-play to writing scenes.

Whether you've done a bit of acting before, are a total beginner, or just want to build your confidence, this group is for you.

New drama club is launching for a trial period in Mansfield

Sian Booth, cultural services manager for Mansfield District Council, said: “This exciting community project is all about us listening to your ideas and being guided by what you want to do.

"So we may end up doing music and movement or perhaps play games to help build confidence and overcome the anxiety of being in a new group of people – everything will be totally led by you.

“It can be hard to try something new and this project will remove barriers faced by our communities.

"The project will be led by a tutor with loads of experience in helping young people reach their potential and I can’t wait to see the outcomes of the trial sessions.”

Anyone who comes along to the group will get a free ticket to see ‘Shakers: Under New Management’ at Mansfield Palace Theatre at the end of September.