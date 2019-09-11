Trucker praised after Mansfield drink-driver ran into car on M1

A trucker was praised for his actions when a Mansfield man ran into the back of a car at M1 roadworks.

Magistrates heard that nobody was hurt in the collision, although drink driver Scott Harris needed a hospital check-up.

But presiding JP Ken Mitchell said that could have been down to the lorry driver who was overtaken by Harris, 25, of Willoughby Court, Mansfield.

He told Harris: "If the driver of the HGV had not been alert, he could have gone into the back of the other car and we could have dealt with something totally different."

A 16-month driving ban was imposed on Harris, who failed a breath test and had no insurance for his BMW.

The late-night crash took place on a stretch of motorway where the four lanes merged into one because of roadworks. Harris was detained at the scene and taken to hospital.

Ben Payne, prosecuting, told the Nottingham court: "His eyes were glazed and bloodshot and his speech was slurred.

"He was taken to hospital because his airbag had deployed and his car was checked.

"Officers found an empty can of Strongbow and a bottle of vodka which did not have much in it."

In the moments after the crash, Harris had got out of his BMW carrying a can - thought to be Strongbow cider - before placing it in the road, said Mr Payne.

He added: "He became aggressive to highways and maintenance officers who arrived at the scene.

The incident took place on the motorway near Long Eaton on February 21.

The lorry driver was doing 40mph as he approached the roadworks.

He noticed a BMW catch up quickly, overtake him and run into the back of a small white car at 11.20pm.

A £180 fine and £115 costs were ordered from Harris.

He admitted driving with 129 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, 49 over the limit. He also pleaded guilty to having no insurance.

Helen Rooks, mitigating, told the court: "He understands that was very foolish behaviour on his part."

Harris went up to the other car to ensure that nobody was hurt.

Miss Rooks added: "He was taken to hospital to be checked. Apart from having a bit of a headache, there was no injury."