Tripadvisor's 10 top places to visit in Mansfield for English Tourism Week

Running until March 24, English Tourism Week is promoted by VisitEngland and is annual celebration of England’s diverse, exciting and vibrant character.

Making up 80 per cent of the UK’s visitor economy, English tourism generated more than £100bn a year and supports 2.6m jobs and is a major employer of school leavers and young people, as well as an incubator for entrepreneurs and innovation.

It provides a spotlight to put tourism front of mind and showcases to people just how important tourism is in their local area.

For those visiting Mansfield, there are plenty of options, whether that be outdoors in nature, exploring history or keeping the kids entertained.

Here, in no partiular order, are 10 attractions in and around Mansfield that Tripadvisor reviwers particularly rate as worth a visit.

Sherwood Pines Tripadvisor says: "Come and explore one of the midland's most well-known forests! With activity trails, play areas, bike hire, wild running and mountain biking trails, Sherwood Pines will set the scene for a great day out for all."

The Major Oak, Sherwood Forest One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: ""Awe inspiring, you can feel the history all around you."

Mansfield Museum Tripadvisor says: "This award winning museum contains a fascinating mix of permanent displays of local art and artefacts. Made in Mansfield introduces you to the industrial history of the area the hands-on XplorActive children's environment gallery offers educational fun and games. Let the exquisite Buxton watercolours take you back to the turn of the century and savour the delicate beauty of the Pinxton porcelain."

Clipstone Headstocks One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "What a great place to visit! Very good guided tour and lots of interesting information given about its mining and military history."