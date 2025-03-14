Here are 12 places in and around Mansfield Tripadvisor recommends to visit during English Tourism Week. Photo: NationalWorldplaceholder image
Here are 12 places in and around Mansfield Tripadvisor recommends to visit during English Tourism Week. Photo: NationalWorld

Tripadvisor's 10 top places to visit in Mansfield for English Tourism Week

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 16:37 BST
This week sees the start of English Tourism Week and there are plenty of places on your doorstep you can visit as part of it.

Running until March 24, English Tourism Week is promoted by VisitEngland and is annual celebration of England’s diverse, exciting and vibrant character.

Making up 80 per cent of the UK’s visitor economy, English tourism generated more than £100bn a year and supports 2.6m jobs and is a major employer of school leavers and young people, as well as an incubator for entrepreneurs and innovation.

It provides a spotlight to put tourism front of mind and showcases to people just how important tourism is in their local area.

For those visiting Mansfield, there are plenty of options, whether that be outdoors in nature, exploring history or keeping the kids entertained.

Here, in no partiular order, are 10 attractions in and around Mansfield that Tripadvisor reviwers particularly rate as worth a visit.

Tripadvisor says: "Come and explore one of the midland’s most well-known forests! With activity trails, play areas, bike hire, wild running and mountain biking trails, Sherwood Pines will set the scene for a great day out for all."

1. Sherwood Pines

Tripadvisor says: "Come and explore one of the midland's most well-known forests! With activity trails, play areas, bike hire, wild running and mountain biking trails, Sherwood Pines will set the scene for a great day out for all."

One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: "“Awe inspiring, you can feel the history all around you."

2. The Major Oak, Sherwood Forest

One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: "“Awe inspiring, you can feel the history all around you." Photo: Submitted

Tripadvisor says: "This award winning museum contains a fascinating mix of permanent displays of local art and artefacts. Made in Mansfield introduces you to the industrial history of the area the hands-on XplorActive children's environment gallery offers educational fun and games. Let the exquisite Buxton watercolours take you back to the turn of the century and savour the delicate beauty of the Pinxton porcelain."

3. Mansfield Museum

Tripadvisor says: "This award winning museum contains a fascinating mix of permanent displays of local art and artefacts. Made in Mansfield introduces you to the industrial history of the area the hands-on XplorActive children's environment gallery offers educational fun and games. Let the exquisite Buxton watercolours take you back to the turn of the century and savour the delicate beauty of the Pinxton porcelain."

One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "What a great place to visit! Very good guided tour and lots of interesting information given about its mining and military history."

4. Clipstone Headstocks

One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "What a great place to visit! Very good guided tour and lots of interesting information given about its mining and military history." Photo: Submitted

