Trio sentenced after being caught red-handed breaking into Mansfield bank through roof

Three people have been sentenced after breaking into a Mansfield bank through the roof.

Officers were alerted after the alarm system at Santander in Stockwell Gat was tripped as two people entered the premises at around 1.10am on August 14.

After being rumbled by the alarm, the trio then attempted to hide from officers who quickly attended the scene.

But thanks to the force’s drone team and the use of a thermal camera, officers on the ground were guided to their exact location and caught them all red-handed hiding on top of the roof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio had gained entry through the roof and two of them had dropped down through the ceiling tiles into a staff breakout room.

A bag containing a crowbar and some gloves were also seized at the scene.

All three appeared at Nottingham Crown Court earlier this month after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal.

Paul Bates, 40, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation requirement days, and also abide by an alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement for 120 days.

Co-accused Leah Smithurst, 31, of Clumber Street, Warsop, was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

This included an electronic tag and a six-month curfew between 8pm and 6am and she was also ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation requirement days.

Aaron Thompson, 25, of Treswell Court, Mansfield, was sentenced to a 12-month community order, 120 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation requirement days.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers did a fantastic job to arrive at the bank so quickly and detain these three individuals while they were still hiding on top of the roof.

“With help from the force’s drone team and also Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service we were able to work together and, in this instance, were able to catch them all red-handed and bring them up in front of the courts to answer for their actions.

“The officers’ quick actions may have prevented items from being stolen from within the bank.