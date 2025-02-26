Trio of Kirkby community groups and services awarded £74,000 in Ashfield Council grants

Three community projects and services in Kirkby have been awarded £74,000 between them by Ashfield Council.

Ashfield Voluntary Action, Our Centre and Citizen’s Advice Ashfield have all been awarded grants as part of a £79,800 infrastructure grant funding pot handed out by the council to support district community groups across Ashfield to support residents in need.

At a meeting of the council’s cabinet on February 17, members approved proposals to award funding to four groups going above and beyond for local residents.

Ashfield Voluntary Action, on Portland Street, was awarded £15,000, Citizen’s Advice Ashfield, also on Portland Street was handed £38,000, while Our Centre, located on Pond Street, got £21,000.

The fourth group receiving money was Under One Roof in Hucknall, which got £5,000.

All four organisations are receiving a three-year funding arrangement with a five per cent increase year on year.

Una Key, chief executive at Ashfield Voluntary Action, which provides support to other voluntary sector groups throughout the district and also supports individuals and families through a range of targeted projects and social groups, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this funding.

“Having three years of funding will make it an awful lot easier to plan moving forwards and I couldn’t be more thankful.

“With this funding, we will continue to be what we are, which is an Ashfield specialist helping those in the district.”

Jackie Insley, chief executive at Citizens Advice Ashfield, which helps residents resolve any issues they are having, including debts, benefits, employment, housing and more, added: “We are really grateful for the grant that we get from Ashfield Council.

“In 2024, we saw 3,500 clients in Ashfield with 13,000 problems relating to low income, benefits, housing, debt, fuel poverty and more come through the door.

“Last year we also helped 50 homeless people and 71 threatened with homelessness.

"This funding will help us continue this fantastic work.”

Matt Pike, centre manager at Our Centre, which provides a number of services such as transport services and helps adults most at risk in the district to engage in social activity, said: “We are so fortunate in Ashfield.

“A big thank you for taking us seriously and listening to the community.

"This money goes directly to the adults most at risk in this area.

“For those who can’t utilise public transport, they use us and this money really will go to the people in Ashfield who need it.”

Coun Chris Huskinson (Ash Ind), executive lead member for leisure, health and wellbeing at the council, added: “We are proud to provide these fantastic community groups with funding for the next three years.

“The three-year offer will provide financial security to these organisations, enabling them to better plan for the delivery of the services.

“We really do value these groups, we see what these groups do for our communities and recognise how starkly important they are.

“A massive thank you from the council to these groups and we will continue to do what we can to help through this funding.”