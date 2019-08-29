Trio arrested in Sutton 'armed robbery'

Police have arrested two men and a woman in connection with a robbery in Sutton.

Officers were called to a property on Langton Court at around 11pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 28) following a report that a man had been threatened at the address before being robbed of his phone.

Police have arrested three people.

One of the offenders, who was reportedly carrying a knife, chased the victim after he fled the property on foot.

The victim wasn't injured during the incident.

Two men, both aged 39, and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They remain in police custody.

