Tributes to 'much-loved' sporting figure from Mansfield Woodhouse

Tributes have poured in for a “much-loved” sporting figure from Mansfield Woodhouse following his death at the age of 58, as his family thanked the community for their support at this “difficult time”.

Mr Phil Stanley’s death has left a community in shock, with many sharing fond memories of him and his contributions to sport in the area.

Tributes came after detectives launched an investigation last weekend as Mr Stanley, now named by Nottinghamshire Police, was found dead by paramedics. Police were called to his Newhaven Avenue home on August 17 at around 6.20pm.

Mr Stanley is believed to have sustained a head injury during an assault in the street the previous day (August 16).

Phil Stanley. Image shared by Sherwood Colliery FC.

The 58-year-old’s family, in a statement shared by police, said: “We are devastated by the loss of Phil.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their overwhelming support at this difficult time.”

Sherwood Colliery FC, on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SherwoodCollieryFC, shared: “Everyone at Sherwood Colliery FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Phil Stanley.

“Phil was a much-loved figure in the local sporting community, having played for Sherwood Colliery Cricket Club and North Notts Hockey Club.

Phil Stanley at Sherwood Colliery Cricket Club. Image shared by Sherwood Colliery Cricket Club.

“He was also a familiar face at Debdale Park Sports Club, where he regularly spoke with our players, staff and supporters.

“His presence, warmth and passion for local sport will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Phil’s family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Phil.”

Sherwood Colliery Cricket Club also paid tribute to Mr Stanley, affectionately referred to as ‘Stanno’.

In a Facebook post, a club spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our teammate, Phil Stanley (Stanno).

“Stanno has been a huge part of Sherwood Colliery CC for many, many years and his contribution to the club is impossible to put into words.

“Since our Play-Cricket records began, he played 408 games, scored 1,354 runs and took an incredible 610 wickets – with countless more before these stats were even recorded.

“His achievements on the field speak for themselves, but it was his presence, personality and love for the game that made him so special.

“More recently, when not playing in matches, Stanno could often be found at Debdale with his dogs, walking around the boundary and supporting the teams while a game was in play. He was part of the club in every sense of the word – as a player, a supporter, a friend, and our teammate.

“The club simply won’t be the same without him. Our thoughts, love and deepest sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.”