Byron Edwards, well-known across the Mansfield area from his teaching days and rugby club affiliations, passed away on May 22.

Mr Edwards was Mansfield Rugby club president and former club chairman, as well as headteacher of Manor lower school and then middle school between 1978 and 1996.

Mr Edwards, who leaves his wife Helen, daughter Alison and grandson Alex, has been described as one of the “greatest of men” who will “never be forgotten”.

Bryon Edwards, Mansfield Rugby Club president, and former club chairman.

Mrs Edwards, on behalf of the family, said: “Byron's death came as a big shock to us, obviously, and we are finding it very difficult to get used to.

“We comfort ourselves that his time must have come and he didn't suffer.

“He was in a place he loved, he was very happy, he was much loved – not just by us but by so many people.

“He is irreplaceable and will never be forgotten.”

A spokesman for Mansfield Rugby Club said: “It is impossible in a few short words to convey the club’s sense of loss.

“Our hearts and minds are with Byron’s family at this time.”

The Manor Academy, of Mansfield Woodhouse, also paid tribute to a Manor “legend”.

A spokesman said: “A very much respected and popular headteacher.

“Our thoughts are with Helen, his wife, and his family at this sad time.”

Typical tributes include “he was the greatest of men” and “I never heard a bad word said about him”, as well as “he will be missed by many who knew him.”

Mr Edwards’s funeral will be held on Monday, June 19 at 2.15pm in Thoresby Chapel, Mansfield Crematorium.

Mrs Edwards and the family have requested that everyone wear a Marie Curie Foundation Daffodil.

Those wishing to make a charitable donation can do so in lieu of flowers to John Eastwood Hospice, Sutton, at johneastwoodhospice.org.uk/how-to-help/.

A toast will be held at Mansfield Rugby Club, as the sports hall bar will be open for friends and family to raise a glass and celebrate Byron's life.

The clubhouse will be reserved for family and close friends.