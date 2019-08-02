Tributes paid to 'truly amazing' victim of fatal Mansfield stabbing

Tributes have been paid to an 18-year-old-man who has been stabbed to death in Mansfield.

A murder investigation has been launched in Mansfield this morning after an 18-year-old man was stabbed and later died in hospital.

Gladstone Street

READ MORE: Residents speak of their shock after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Mansfield Street

The victim has been named locally as Liam Peters, although Nottinghamshire Police say he was known as Liam Gray.

Liam was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre where he died a short time later.

The incident happened on Gladstone Street yesterday (August 1).

READ MORE: Funeral fundraiser for Mansfield stabbing victim

Tributes were paid online to Liam, who was described as a 'truly amazing person'.

One comment said: "R.I.P Liam! You were truly an amazing person always managed to make everyone smile. Thoughts go out to family and friends at this hard time."

Another added: "RIP thoughts go out to all your family."

READ MORE: Residents speak of their shock after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Mansfield Street

And another said: "Such a sad and appalling thing to happen to a young man who still had his life ahead of him. Thoughts are with his girlfriend and daughter as well as the rest of his family."

READ MORE: Man dies after Mansfield stabbing

"Thoughts go out to his girlfriend, daughter and his family. Hope you get justice for him," said another.

Another added: "What a waste of a young life."

READ MORE: Man arrested over Mansfield town centre stabbing

"Not had a chance at being a father. For some it's just gossip but for others this is real life. Rest in paradise Liam," said another.

A Gofundme page has been set up to fundraise for Liam's funeral.

You can donate here: gofundme.com/f/the-best-goodbye-for-liam-peters

