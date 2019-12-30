Tributes paid to 'true supporter' of Mansfield Town who died following Bradford match

Tributes have been paid to a “true supporter” of Mansfield Town Football Club who tragically died at a match in Bradford.

Lifelong fan Ian Warriner, 66, was following the ‘Stags’ at an away trip to Bradford City on December 29 when he collapsed following the match at Valley Parade.

Tributes have been paid to a lifelong Mansfield Town fan who died following a football match. Picture John Hobson/AHPIX LTD, Football.

Paramedics from West Yorkshire Ambulance Service, as well as the police and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, rushed to his aid but he died a short while later.

Ian was a season ticket holder at the Ian Greaves Upper Tier at Field Mill and a lifelong fan of the club, and his family have paid tribute to a “proud” man who will be “missed by all”.

In a statement on behalf of the family, Ian’s son, Andy Warriner, said: “I’d firstly like to express my gratitude to West Yorkshire Ambulance, West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Air Ambulance for doing the best which they possibly could for my dad.

“Dad lived for his family, Mansfield Town Football Club and gardening.

“He was so proud to have supported the club and in particular the visit to Wembley Stadium in 2011 for the FA Trophy final.

“He was an avid supporter of the Stags. If, for whatever reason, if he couldn’t make an away game due to family commitments, he would insist on listening to the match on the radio. He was a true supporter of the club.

“He will be missed by all who knew him.”

He added: “My thanks are also extended to the supporters of both Mansfield Town and Bradford City, whose kind words have given us some comfort at this time.

“Despite being rivals on the pitch, it is heartening to have seen fans from both clubs unite in their messages of condolences.”

Ian’s family have been invited to the club’s next home fixture against Grimsby Town this Saturday, whilst a minute’s applause will be held before kick-off for Ian and supporters who have passed away in 2019.

John and Carolyn Radford, owners of Mansfield Town FC, as well as manager Graham Coughlan, have sent their sympathies to Ian’s family on behalf of the club.

Ian’s family have asked for privacy at this time.