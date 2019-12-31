Tributes paid to Rainworth pub landlord who died suddenly two days after Christmas

Tributes have been paid to a Rainworth pub landlord who died suddenly just days after Christmas.

Liam Casey, from Stocksbridge, was found dead at the pub he ran with his wife Alicja on Friday, December 27.

Liam had just become a dad for the first time

He was just 40 years old.

The couple had moved to the area to run the Lurcher pub, after running several in Sheffield including the Blue Ball in Wharncliffe Side.

They were married in July and welcomed their first child just four weeks ago.

Paying tribute to him, one of Liam’s best friends, David Hudson, from Oughtibridge, said the cause of Liam’s death was still unclear.

The couple were only married in July

“It is just tragic and so sudden,” he said.

“I got the phone call at about tea time on Friday and I thought it was a joke.

“It has just left a massive trail of devastation.”

David - who had known Liam for more than 20 years - said all they knew so far was that Liam had gone to bed on Boxing Day but was found in his bedroom by pub staff the next morning.

He added he had been in ‘close’ contact with Liam’s parents since last Friday and that he would be meeting with them and other friends on New Year’s Eve to raise a glass to him.

“He only got married in July and I was his best man and they have just had a little girl,” he said.

“He was just a big soft lovable guy and it was impossible not to like him. No one had a bad word to say about him.

“He would do anything to help anyone.”

Hundreds of people have left tributes online in the wake of Liam’s death, including David who on Facebook said his heart was ‘broken into a million pieces’.

“I don't think life will ever be the same again,” he said.

“We had the most amazing times over the past 20 years together. Words can’t describe the pain I am feeling right now.”

Others leaving messages included Leon Wragg who said: “Can't believe what I've just read. Such sad news and my heart goes out to all his family. RIP Liam, you'll be missed.”

Liam was a massive Sheffield United fan and tributes have been left to him on the Sheffield United fan forum. Many people in Rainworth have also changed their Facebook profile pictures to Sheffield United badges in his honour.