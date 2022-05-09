Tributes paid to 'one of a kind character' who was loved by many in Kimberley

Kevin Syson will be fondly remembered by many in Kimberley.

Kevin Syson, who sadly passed away last month, has been described as a ‘one of a kind character’ and will be missed by many people in and around the town.

Family member Stacey Syson said Kevin, known affectionately as Kev, would always stop and chat to everyone he knew.

She said: “As Kevin’s family, we all knew that he was truly fond of a lot of people in Kimberley and surrounding areas.

“He would often speak of others.

“Kevin would do his daily rounds of popping into Kimberley, stopping to chat to everybody he knew, popping into one of the local businesses or at somebody’s house for a cuppa.

“Anybody he would drive past he would pip at and wave. We want to make sure he is remembered by those.

“His one of a kind character will be truly missed.”

Residents of Kimberley left flowers outside his home to express their sadness and condolences to the family.

Many of Kev’s friends also shared tributes and fond memories of him on social media.

Cheryl Elizabeth Butler said: “Really sorry to hear about Kevin, my thoughts are with the whole family. I've known him a very long time, he will be missed.”

Aimee Smithurst said: “Such a wonderful man, will be greatly missed. He used pop in and see us for a chat. RIP Kev.”

Lana Kent posted: “Kev was a nice guy, always asked everyone how they were and chatted if he saw us around.”

Sue Jones expressed her sympathies to the family: “So sorry for your loss – he was a character. RIP Kevin you will be missed.”

Dawn Haron added: “Rest peacefully Kev. You will be missed, my friend. Condolences to all of your family.”

Tina Towlson said: “Kev was a good man and would do anything for anyone. RIP Kev you will sadly be missed.”

Daz Payne said: “I’m in shock. Always had a chat at local supermarkets telling us what’s on offer – will miss that thinking of you, Kev.”

Marie Paulson said: “What a top man Kevin was. Always had time for anyone who knew him.