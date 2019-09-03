Tributes paid to Mansfield Rifleman who died aged 50

Family and friends have paid tribute to a Rifleman from Mansfield who has died at the age of 50.

Captain Gary 'Gaz' Case, 50, from Market Warsop, joined the army in 1991 as a Rifleman in the Royal Green Jackets and rose to the rank of Major, serving in Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Iraq

Captain Gary 'Gaz' Case

He received an MBE from the Queen in June.

A post on the Rifles' Regiment Facebook page read: "The Rifles are extremely sad to announce the death of Rifleman (Captain) Gary ‘Gaz’ Case.

"Hugely loved and respected by all Riflemen across The Regiment.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

"We ask that their privacy is respected during this difficult time.

"RIP Rifleman."

Last year he joined the reserves as a full-time reserve service captain and helped to create reserve battalion 8 Rifles.

The regiment was created several months ago and is comprised of 500 part-time soldiers from across the Midlands and Northeast.

While in Iraq he was hit by a roadside bomb while travelling in a Snatch Land Rovers.

Capt Case's brother, Mark, paid tribute to his brother on the Rilfelman's social media post.

He said: "Thank you all for the heart felt kind words towards my brother.

"For as long as I can remember my brother has always been my hero and the person I looked up to.

"It makes me burst with pride to know so many others looked highly upon this great man also.

"You guys were his life who he honoured above all.

"The family and myself are so thankful, and would like you all to share what you have learned and received from him and pass it on as this is what he would want

"With all my heart I thank you all."

Captain Case's daughter Leonie-Tia Case wrote: 'My mum and I would like to moment to thank you all for the kind heartfelt words that you have left about my dad.

'It truly means a lot to us both and makes this very difficult time a little bit easier. Thank you. Leonie & Sam x'

The Mailonlone reports that Capt Case was found dead on August 23 in a hotel in Doncaster.

For confidential support call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local Samaritans branch, see www.samaritans.org for details.