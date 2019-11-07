Tributes paid to 'legend' Mansfield teacher who died following cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to an "outstanding" and "inspiring" teacher at Rainworth's The Joseph Whitaker School, who has died following a battle with cancer.

Much-loved design and technology teacher Phil Worsley had been diagnosed with advanced esophageal cancer in April 2019, which he fought through "pragmatically" before losing his life on Wednesday, November 6.

Phil Worsley. Image: Joseph Whitaker School.

He has been remembered by the school for the work he put into the young engineers projects, supporting youngsters to "excel" and break national records.

Staff and pupils at the Rainworth school have paid tribute to the "school legend", and have said a book of condolences will be made available at its main reception from November 11.

In an official statement, the school said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Phil Worsley.

"The word ‘legend’ is used far too easily to describe people but in Phil’s case it is justified. He was a Joseph Whitaker School ‘legend’.

Phil Worsley, second from right, with other teachers and a student celebrating engineering success.

"He joined the school in 2007 and throughout his time at school he did what we all aspire to do - make a difference to children’s lives.

"As a tutor, design and technology teacher and leader of the young engineers club he was passionate about all aspects of his job."

The school also noted how Mr Worsley gave up his "own time and money" to make the school's young engineers a "beacon of excellence" - taking part in national awards and achieving two Guinness World Records.

He also worked closely with Rolls Royce and managed to showcase the school's abilities to both the Royal Family and the Prime Minister through workshops.

A 'Wall of Fame' celebrating Mr Worsley's achievements.

The school added: "Phil’s motivation was in making the young engineers passionate about engineering and fulfilling their potential as students.

"He demonstrated the same passion in his lessons; an exceptional teacher who consistently delivered outstanding electronics results. He truly was a one off.

"He was aware that the prognosis was not good, but in typical Phil fashion he dealt with it pragmatically and with greater regard for his wife’s welfare than his own.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Phil’s wife Tregi, his family and his friends at this very sad time."