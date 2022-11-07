Tributes paid to Ladybrook volunteer who wanted to 'make the world better'

Mary Penford MBE was one of Mansfield’s longest serving volunteers and spent her life trying to improve people’s lifes and keep them safe.

Mary was a coordinator of Upper Ladybrook Neighbourhood Watch and she also worked with the Mansfield branch of Neighbourhood Watch and was part of Nottinghamshire Neighbourhood Watch.

Through her work with the community she helped regenerate the Ladybrook area of Mansfield.

Mary Penford MBE with Mansfield Mayor, Andy Abrahams

Sharron Reynolds, chief executive officer at Ladybrook Enterprises Ltd, said: “Mary was always there, she always supported whatever was happening and if she could, she would.

"Everything she did was about breaking down equalities and improving people’s lives.

“The thing that I remember the most about her is that it all came from love. She loved her family, was devoted to her family, and she loved her community.

“She just wanted to make a difference and make the world better.

“She came across as really calm, very nice and polite lady and she was all of those things, but people underestimated her.

“If she needed to get an answer, she would keep on and keep on. She was really determined and that drove her forward.

"When we registered as a charity we changed the name slightly to Ladybrook Enterprises Ltd and that was all about regenerating the area, it was all about changing people’s lives so that they didn’t get drawn into crime and disorder.

“She was part of our organisation from 2003 to 2011.”

A post on the Mansfield CVS Facebook page said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Mary Penford MBE, one of Mansfield’s longest serving volunteers.

“Mary will be best remembered for her dedication to the local community and her work with Upper Ladybrook Neighbourhood Watch.

"Mary was involved in community work for many years and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.”

The funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 16, at 2pm at St Mary's Church, Ladybrook.