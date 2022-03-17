Tributes paid to former Eastwood mayor who 'always went above and beyond'

Former Eastwood Mayor Peter Butler surrounded by his loving family.

Former Mayor of Eastwood Peter Butler passed away peacefully this week (Tuesday, March 15) after a short illness.

Peter was the town’s dedicated mayor from 2005 to 2006 and served the community in countless ways before, during and after his time in the role.

From lay reading in St Mary’s Church to serving on Eastwood Town Council and Broxtowe Borough Council, Peter was known and loved by many and always dedicated his time to helping others.

Cheryl Butler paid tribute to her beloved father-in-law, who she said lived a ‘very full life’.

She said: “He was a very well-known gentleman who led a very full life, starting with his days serving in the army.

“He worked tirelessly helping in the community, which also included being part of the governing body of the former Devonshire Drive Infants and Junior School, now known as Springbank Primary.

“Peter was a devoted husband to Marie Butler – they celebrated 63 years of marriage on March 14, the day before his passing.

“He was also a dad, grandad and great grandad who always went above and beyond.

“All these things are just a snapshot of his extremely full life.”