Tribute to 'much-loved' Mansfield family man and Edwinstowe football club founder

Mansfield-born Barry Reece has passed away at the age of 75, leaving behind his beloved family and a lasting grassroots football legacy in the heart of Sherwood Forest.

Barry was 75 years old when he sadly passed away at home, surrounded by his family, in the early hours of Monday, January 13.

He had been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis approximately three years prior.

A decade ago, Barry moved from Edwinstowe to Hasland, Chesterfield, to be closer to his family and grandsons during his retirement.

Just last year, an event was held to acknowledge the role Barry played in starting Robin Hood by unveiling a plaque to commemorate his achievements.

His family shared how he enjoyed relatively good health until the last six months, when his condition began to deteriorate.

Barry was born on May 8, 1949, at 25 Hobhouse Road, Bull Farm, Mansfield, to parents Geoffrey and Eunice Reece.

At the age of 16, he began his working life as a car body repair specialist at Forge Garage in New Ollerton.

In 1976, he transitioned to a role as an underground fitter at Thoresby Colliery, where he worked for over 20 years.

Robin Hood Colts, formerly Edwinstowe Football Club, was founded in 1984.

His final place of employment was Ansec in Blidworth, where he held several roles in the fabrication industry.

He retired in his early sixties to spend more time with his family and enjoy caravanning with his wife.

He leaves behind his wife, Marie; son, Timothy; daughter-in-law, Katrina; and two grandsons, Thomas and Charlie.

Barry is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Alan Streather, as well as his brothers, Brian and Lee, and sister, Carol.

Timothy said that his dad had a strong desire to start a local football team for young boys in Edwinstowe in 1984.

The club initially began with just one team called Edwinstowe FC but later changed its name to Robin Hood Colts after Ken Henson and Dallas Seamer, the landlords of the Robin Hood Public House in Edwinstowe, became their first sponsors.

The team played in various locations around the village until they found their current home at Sherwood Fields, following the closure of Rufford Comprehensive School.

He said: “The commitment dad showed to the club, supported by mum, was immeasurable.

“From match days to washing kits and organising fundraising events, he was deeply involved.”

Timothy recalled participating in many BBQs and events at the Robin Hood to help raise funds.

Barry participated in a cycle ride from Skegness to Edwinstowe to raise funds for a Portacabin to be used as changing rooms.

The football club's founder believed that no one should have to pay to play and that the club should support all the boys' needs, including their kits, trips, and facilities.

The teams he managed participated in tournaments abroad, including trips to Holland, as well as competitions within the country in places like Yarmouth.

Among many achievements, the highlights of his coaching career include winning the Nottinghamshire County Cup on two separate occasions.

This was a significant accomplishment for a small village team in Edwinstowe, especially when competing against teams from Nottingham city across the entire county.

After leaving Robin Hood Colts, Barry continued to coach youth teams and scout for Mansfield Town, where several players, such as Darren Ward, Michael Sissons, and Craig Dudley, began their careers with Robin Hood Colts.

Notably, Craig Dudley made appearances for the England Youth Team, a first for the club, while Darren Ward represented Wales five times and accumulated 490 professional appearances throughout his career. Michael Sissons played locally for Mansfield Town.

Barry took great pleasure in watching his grandsons play football and was a passionate supporter of Nottingham Forest.

He also held roles at several local senior football clubs, with Thoresby Colliery Miners Welfare FC and Rainworth Miners Welfare being two main clubs.

His legacy lives on to this day as Robin Hood Colts FC is celebrating its 40th year, growing from strength to strength with 17 teams and over 200 boys and girls playing football on weekends.

Timothy added: “His values always emphasised the importance of remaining competitive as a team, while maintaining the utmost respect for other teams, their officials, and the parents.

“Without their support and commitment to traveling across the county, this would not have been possible.

“Dad was a much-loved, passionate person who was very loyal to his family and adored his two grandchildren, Thomas and Charlie.

“We also want to highlight the support he provided to my mum in caring for Jane Clowes, my mum’s sister.

“Jane has been disabled since a young age, and my mum took on the full-time role of caregiver in 1996.

“Dad played a significant part in caring for Jane daily.”

Barry enjoyed caravanning with wife, Marie, having a static van in Skegness for several years, which allowed them to enjoy their social life and the freedom it provided.

Family and friends were regular visitors to the site to share coffee and catch up.

More recently, the couple returned to touring and explored places like Dorset, Lincolnshire, and the Peak District, among others.

Here at your Chad, we would like to express our heartfelt condolences to Barry's family and loved ones.

We are grateful to them for sharing more about his life and legacy with us, as it is clear that this much-loved Mansfield man played a significant role in creating grassroots football opportunities for young people in our community and was a steadfast champion of inclusive sports throughout his life.