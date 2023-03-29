Announcing the news this morning, Andre Portasio, Mr O’Grady’s husband, said: “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

And readers have been quick to pay tribute on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad

George Faller-Kerr said: “It’s not very often you see a headline and actually say out loud, ‘oh my god’. Truly one of those moments! Rest in Peace Paul and Lily!”

Paul O'Grady with the award for Factual Entertainment Programme during the National Television Awards held at The O2 Arena on January 22, 2019 in London. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Sharon Harvey said: “Not often I feel so sad when a celebrity passes, but Paul, I've cried on hearing this news. Such a great bloke, loved his dogs, the kindness he's shown and empathy. He will be missed by many, rest in peace Paul.”

Caz Baker-Brooks said: “Total shock, so so sorry. Thank you Paul for everything you did for rescue animals. Your kind heart will be missed. I only hope somebody with the same compassion can take your place. Sending love to your partner, family and friends at this very sad time.”

Pam Daws said: “Sad news indeed and totally unexpected. He was a witty and kind man who said it like it was, down to earth. Used to listen to him on Sunday evenings on the radio, always had time and loved his animals. He’ll be a big miss, many condolences to his partner, family and all his many friends.”

Mary Sowter said: “He definitely was one of a kind. Everything good about a human being. RIP Paul, shine your star bright in the sky. You will be more than missed.”

Cara Sykes said: “RIP Paul. Loved seeing him doing Battersea dogs home caring for the dogs.”

Loretta Jenkinson said: “RIP Paul. You have touched the hearts of many both with people and animals.”

Sharon Parnham said: “RIP. Lovely genteman. Thank you for all you have done for rescue animals.”

Carole Walters said: “So sad to hear this on the radio this morning when I got up. He was a lovely man, a true entertainer and a real animal lover. R.I.P. Paul, time to entertain the angels now, condolences to your hubby and family.”