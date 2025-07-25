Tribute to 'beloved' dad after motorcycle crash in Underwood

The family of a motorcyclist who died following a crash have paid tribute to the ‘devoted father’ with ‘cheeky charm and enthusiasm for life’.

Steven Morris, 38, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his bike collided with two cars in Alfreton Road, Underwood, around 8pm on Sunday, July 20.

He died a short time later, despite the best efforts of emergency services who attended the scene, medical staff and members of the public.

Mr Morris’ loved ones are being supported by family liaison officers and have released a statement paying tribute to him.

They said: “We are so desperately heartbroken and devastated at the loss of our beloved Steven, known to those closest as Mo, who has been taken much too soon at the tender age of 38.

“Steven was a family man, a devoted father and had a wide network of friends - he touched so many lives with his cheeky charm and enthusiasm for life.

“We were incredibly fortunate to have called him our Steven and he will be loved always.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services and members of public present at the scene who helped Steven, it means a lot to know you were there.”

Officers are continuing to ask anyone who saw any of the vehicles involved – Mr Morris’ Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Volvo V90 and a Benley Brooklands - in the moments before the collision to get in touch.

Detective Constable Andrew Fawcett, of the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We know this has been a huge shock and very difficult time for Mr Morris’ family as they try to come to terms with their loss.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers as investigations continue into exactly what happened in the moments prior to the collision.”

Anyone with any information or relevant dashcam footage should call police on 101, quoting incident 609 of July 20, 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.