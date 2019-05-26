Trentbarton launch contactless payments on 350 buses

Trentbarton passengers will soon be able to use contactless payment on buses following a successful trail.

Customers need to just tap-on with their contactless card when boarding the bus and then tap-off when exiting.

L-R John Clarfelt, Ticketer CEO and Jeff Counsell managing director of trentbarton Image: Trentbarton

The bus company has invested £2.5 million in 350 tap-on, tap-off terminals for bus fleets after trialling the system on 11 vehicles in Derby.

Kinchbus services, D sister operator, will be first to see the scheme rolled out across its fleet this summer, followed by trentbarton by the autumn.

Jeff Counsell, Trentbarton's managing director said: "We expect contactless to increase its share of payments over time.

"This is especially true for our system which, uniquely for a UK bus company, automatically charges the lowest possible fare given where customers get on and the stop they get off at. This beats the flat charge levied by other operators.

"With daily and 28-day caps too, our customers will have confidence that they are getting the best possible value for money every time they tap on and off a Kinchbus or trentbarton service."

Using the GPS tracking on board each bus, the system was developed by Berkshire based technology firm Ticketer .

John Clarfelt, managing director of Ticketer, said: "We are delighted that the trial of our tap-on tap-off terminals, working together with Littlepay, was such a huge success for trentbarton and Kinchbus.

"Our ticket machines are the first in the UK to guarantee passengers pay for their actual journey, rather than a pre-scheduled ticket. They are also easy to use, passengers simply tap on with their contactless credit or debit card, then tap off as they disembark.

"They no longer need to state their destination or ticket type to the driver. We are so pleased that yet another of our innovations is making it easier for everyone to travel by bus."

Jeff Counsell said: "For decades we've been at the forefront of developing innovation in bus travel, including the vehicles, the all-round experience, the real-time information, attractive branding and outstanding levels of service by friendly drivers.

"By adding contactless in this more sophisticated and customer-centric way, whilst still accepting other methods of payment, we are creating more choice. It is innovations such as this which will encourage more people to choose bus travel."

Customers who travel contactless will be able to see their journey history, trip charges and how close they are to their day and 28 day cap through Trentbarton's website.