Treat yourself to a pampering session at Mansfield college's festive fair

For just £5, tickets are now available for their Christmas charity event being held on Thursday, December 2, at the Derby Road-based hair and beauty salon from 1pm and 3pm.

The ticket price will give individuals entry to Revive which will be hosting a range of treatments including mini make-overs, colour consultations, hair-up styles, nail file and polish, hand and arm massages, skin mapping and a range of complimentary treatments.

There will be a big raffle prize draw including prizes such as a day pass for a family of four to Cannon Hall Farm family attraction in Barnsley, flowers from Blooming Wonderful, Refined meal vouchers, tickets to Mansfield Town Football Club, Wella and Dermalogica hair and beauty products and much more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas charity event is being held at West Nottinghamshire College’s Revive salons

All money raised from the event will be going to the John Eastwood Hospice Trust in Sutton and tickets can be purchased by calling the salon on 01623 413615.

And throughout the month of November, students who are training on hairdressing and beauty therapy courses at the college are offering clients a special offer to get pampered ready for the festive season.