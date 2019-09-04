Travellers move on to Skegby field

Ashfield District Council has pledged to move on travellers who set up yet another illegal encampment in the district.

Around 15 caravans moved on to land known as spider rec, near Quarrydale Road in Skegby last night, after being ordered to move on from Healdswood Park.

Ashfield District Council leader Councillor Jason Zadrozny says he has thrown the full weight of the authority behind measures to move them on.

Coun Zadrozny said: "We have issued the travellers with a direction to leave notice, which comes into effect at 1pm today, so if they are still there by 1.30 today they are in breach of the notice.

"The notice will order the travellers to leave the district, but if they pull up onto private land we can't issue a court order.

"This has now cost the council tens of thousands of pounds, not just in legal legal fees but in overtime for extra staff, and clean up teams.

"I'm hoping they will be off the site within 24 hours."