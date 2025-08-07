Tram safety initative could extend to Nottinghamshire buses

Nottinghamshire’s police boss is hoping a new initiative to boost public safety on the area’s tram system could be extended to Nottinghamshire’s buses.

Operation Safenet was discussed by Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Gary Godden, in Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Panel.

The 12-month pilot scheme launched in June 2025 as a collaboration between Nottinghamshire Police and Nottingham Express Transit (NET) with the aim to keep the public safe on the county’s 20-mile tram network, particularly women and girls.

Speaking to the panel, Gary Godden said: “One police officer and one analyst are going to sit in the tram control room and they’re going to analyse the types of crimes that there are on the tram, the individuals committing those crimes, and the police officer is there to try and link that into our neighbourhood policing model.

“If we’ve got individuals and families that are actually causing problems on the tram, we will engage with local neighbourhood teams to make sure that they are stopped in their tracks, hopefully starting to make the trams safer.”

But there is a chance, if successful, the initiative could extend across other public transport, where Mr Godden told the panel he is having “discussions with bus companies”.

He said: “I’m hoping it will be extended and I’m also hoping, my vision is, this will be extended out to the buses and bringing the buses into some kind of formulation, coordinated safety element with the police.”

Every tram stop now acts as a “safe space” for passengers, each with an intercom and CCTV, where people can report crimes.

The launch of Op Safenet was done after public consultation when the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office was undertaking its Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy development – this highlighted how people – not just women and girls – could be made to feel safer on transport.

NCT and Trent Barton were approached for comment.