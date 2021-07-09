Trainees on course for successful careers in funeral industry

The three successful trainees at A.W. Lymn funeral directors, from left, Ethan Hickey, Charis Bull and Isabel Walton

Ethan Hickey, Isabel Walton and Charis Bull are all on a four-year trainee programme at A.W. Lymn, the largest independent funeral directors in Nottinghamshire.

The programme enables them to work in each department of the business, ranging from fleet maintenance to embalming.

It also offers the opportunity to gain five qualifications, and the trio have just passed their fixing exams run by the British Register of Accredited Memorial Masons.

The fixing exam is an important milestone because it requires trainees to show they can fix a secure and correctly measured headstone with the help of an assistant.

The youngest of the three trainees, Ethan, 18, has now moved to Lymn’s stonemasons’ office to learn more about administration.

He said he decided to join the profession after being fascinated by the work of funeral directors following the death of his great grandmother.

"I was intrigued by what went on behind the scenes,” Ethan said. “This led me to research funerals and the different roles involved.”

The next stage of the programme for Isabel and Charis is working in the mortuary.

The commercial director at Lymn’s, Pete Clarson, who oversees the trainees, said: “We are thrilled they have passed the fixing exam.

"They are all doing so well, and we’re looking forward to watching them flourish as they progress through the rest of the programme and gain the relevant experience they need for long and successful careers.