Trainee mechanics at West Notts College gain new skills from worldwide manufacturer

Representatives from Dayco – a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems – met with Level 2 Automotive Technician apprentices to offer training and support for the installation and fitting of Dayco-branded timing belt kits and auxiliary belt system components.

Dayco’s UK technical manager, Glen Goldstone, and central area sales manager, Matt Driver, provided students with a history of the company, together with information about current products, how they are made and how best to install them.

As a large number of road-going vehicles will be fitted with Dayco originated timing belts, it was decided that students at the Sutton campus would benefit from training and advice of how to install and fault-find on these type of belts.

Some of the trainee mechanics with representatives from Dayco

Programme area leader for commercial motor vehicle, Kevin Charles, said: “Dayco have delivered a really thorough training session about their product. This will be invaluable for our apprentices when fault-finding and fitting timing belts to engines.

“It will help keep the learners informed about the latest developments in belt technology and understand the workings of the product which they will definitely encounter throughout their careers. Each student has been issued with a certificate to recognise this training which will further help them in future jobs.”

Mr Goldstone, who delivered the training, said he enjoyed working with the apprentices ‘to help them understand our products better’.

He said: “We supply a large quantity of these products for original vehicle manufacturers and in to after-market sales areas, so we believe helping students to become better informed is important. These training seminars enable us to get the right messages to newly-trained mechanics which will help them to install the products correctly and effectively using best practice.

“We’re keen to continue to work with the college in the supply and training of our belt technology and look forward to returning next academic year.”

As well as earning a certificate of training, each student received a goody bag which included tools such as a torque wrench and measuring gauges.