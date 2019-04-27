Town crier wanted for proclamations at Mansfield civic events

A town crier is being sought by the council to preside over civic events and make important announcements and proclamations.

Before widespread literacy town criers were employed to communicate with the people of a town - since many people could not read or write.

Proclamations, local bylaws, market days and adverts were all proclaimed by a bellman or crier.

They carry a handbell to attract people's attention as they shout the words 'oyez, oyez, oyez' - before making their announcements.

Oyez - meaning 'hear ye' derives from the Anglo-Norman word for listen.

In October 2010 there were 144 towns in England and Wales with town criers registered with the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers

A spokesman for Mansfield District Council said: "Can you command a crowd, project your voice and be heard? Then we need you.

"This is a high profile role for which you’ll receive agreed expenses."

More Information can be found at www.mansfield.gov.uk/towncrier.

To apply email democraticservices@mansfield.gov.uk, call 01623 463301 or post your application video to the council's Facebook page.before May 13.