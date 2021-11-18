And Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, is delighted to see the Government taking tough action to bring down the levels of pet theft in our communities.

A new specific criminal offence will be added to the Kept Animals Bill which will ensure people that steal pets will be put behind bars for up to five years.

Previously, pet theft has been treated as the loss of one’s property. This new offence will take into account the emotional distress caused to the owner and dog and therefore allowing judges to give tougher sentences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Bradley MP with his dog Dexter

Mr Bradley, along with Lee Anderson MP, is a member of ‘DogHorn – Mansfield and Ashfield’ which aims to reduce dog thefts locally.

Ben Bradley MP said: “I am delighted that Government has introduced this new offence, which will be warmly welcomed by people in Mansfield and Warsop.

"My constituents care about this issue very deeply and I am delighted to see the Government has listened to their concerns.

“As a dog owner myself, I know that dogs are not personal property but a part of the family. This new offence will ensure the thieves who steals our loved pets are given the time in prison they deserve.”