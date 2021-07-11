‘Totally unacceptable’: Nottinghamshire police facing rising tide of violence

A number of officers from Nottinghamshire Police have been faced with violent and abusive behaviour when attending incidents this weekend – including being spat at, kicked and racially abused.

This comes on the back of several other reports of similar assaults to officers over the last few weeks.

Now police are calling for it to stop.

A police chief says he is 'disgusted' at the attacks.

On Saturday night, officers had to use a Taser to arrest a man after three officers were headbutted and pushed when they attended a report of a disturbance in Main Street, Scaftworth.

He also violently swung a set of handcuffs at an officer’s head, leaving her with wounds and requiring hospital treatment.

A 40-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Four officers were also met with a wave of aggressive behaviour when they were called to a similar report of a disturbance in Cabourn Drive, Bingham, at 1.40am on Sunday.

They had been refused entry and had glass missiles thrown at them from the upstairs windows.

Once inside, one of the officers was struck in the face, another spat at and kicked and one had their hair pulled.

An officer was also racially abused.

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of assault and public order offences.

Chief Inspector Steven O'Neill said: "We're disgusted to have seen two further incidents this weekend where violent and abusive behaviour has been directed at police.

"These officers had been attending incidents in order to investigate potential crimes and keep people safe when they were met with such hostility as they carried out their vital duties.

"The officers have been left with cuts and bruises and for one of them, it's the second time she's been assaulted in as many days.

“Assaults on front-line emergency service workers who work tirelessly to serve and protect the public are totally unacceptable.

“This is not just part of the job and any assault on police officers and PCSOs – physical or verbal - will be treated as a crime and dealt with accordingly.

“All key workers including police and other blue light staff have the right to go about their duties without being assaulted. The force and our partners have made it clear this type of behaviour won't be tolerated.”