Top toilet accolade leaves Eastwood pub flushed with success

The Lady Chatterley in Eastwood has top toilets according to the Loo of the Year judges.

The Lady Chatterley in Nottingham Road has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provisions across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Lady Chatterley, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Paul Skilling.

Paul said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2021 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Lady Chatterley have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.