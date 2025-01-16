To help you find the best places to eat in our area 2025, we have pulled together a guide of venues from around the area – that come highly recommended for their roasts with diners on google reviews.
All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.
Tell us where your favourite place to eat is and why via our social media channels.
1. Fox and Hounds - Calverton Rd, Blidworth Bottoms
"Fantastic Sunday roast at a good price. Highly recommended." - Rated: 4.6 (1,500 reviews) Photo: Google
2. The Rancliffe Arms - 139 Loughborough Rd, Bunny, Nottingham
"Tasty food, good service and sensible pricing of drinks and food." - Rated: 4.5 (859 reviews) Photo: Robert Parker
3. The Carnarvon, Fackley Road - Teversal
'Really good food and atmosphere service was excellent and welcoming'. Rated: 4.5 (2,189 reviews) Photo: The Carnarvon
4. The Woodlark Inn - Church St, Nottingham
"Enjoyed chicken roast and beef & belly pork roast. Good value for money. Very helpful and pleasant staff. Highly recommend." - 4.7(530 reviews) Photo: Google