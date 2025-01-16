The Fox and Hounds in Blidworth Bottoms is highly recommended for its roast dinners.placeholder image
Top tips for the best pubs and restaurants to visit for a succulent Sunday roast across Mansfield, Ashfield and the wider Nottinghamshire area

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 13:22 BST
The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and the Notts area is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.

To help you find the best places to eat in our area 2025, we have pulled together a guide of venues from around the area – that come highly recommended for their roasts with diners on google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

Tell us where your favourite place to eat is and why via our social media channels.

"Fantastic Sunday roast at a good price. Highly recommended." - Rated: 4.6 (1,500 reviews)

1. Fox and Hounds - Calverton Rd, Blidworth Bottoms

"Fantastic Sunday roast at a good price. Highly recommended." - Rated: 4.6 (1,500 reviews) Photo: Google

"Tasty food, good service and sensible pricing of drinks and food." - Rated: 4.5 (859 reviews)

2. The Rancliffe Arms - 139 Loughborough Rd, Bunny, Nottingham

"Tasty food, good service and sensible pricing of drinks and food." - Rated: 4.5 (859 reviews) Photo: Robert Parker

'Really good food and atmosphere service was excellent and welcoming'. Rated: 4.5 (2,189 reviews)

3. The Carnarvon, Fackley Road - Teversal

'Really good food and atmosphere service was excellent and welcoming'. Rated: 4.5 (2,189 reviews) Photo: The Carnarvon

"Enjoyed chicken roast and beef & belly pork roast. Good value for money. Very helpful and pleasant staff. Highly recommend." - 4.7(530 reviews)

4. The Woodlark Inn - Church St, Nottingham

"Enjoyed chicken roast and beef & belly pork roast. Good value for money. Very helpful and pleasant staff. Highly recommend." - 4.7(530 reviews) Photo: Google

