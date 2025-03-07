Top nine dog-friendly cafés in and around Mansfield — based on Google reviews

By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Mar 2025, 10:00 BST
With warmer and drier weather expected this weekend, consider taking your dog out for a treat at a dog-friendly establishment in the Mansfield area.

Here are the top nine dog-friendly cafés in and around Mansfield, each ranking 4.5-5 stars on Google reviews.

1. Dog-friendly

2. Roots Coffee Lounge

Roots Coffee Lounge on Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, is a dog-friendly establishment with 4.9 stars based on over 100 Google reviews. One reviewer mentioned that the place has a great ambiance, friendly staff, is dog-friendly, and offers good music and delicious cakes. The venue's dog-friendly status was a big hit with customers. Photo: Brian Eyre

3. No.19 Cafe & Bistro

No.19 Cafe & Bistro, located on High Street in Warsop, has a 4.9 rating on Google reviews from 70 customers. One reviewer described it as "super dog-friendly." Photo: No.19 Cafe & Bistro

4. Titchfield Teahouse

Rated 4.7 stars on Google Reviews, Titchfield Teahouse on Titchfield Park, Mansfield, is a dog-friendly establishment with glowing reviews from over 260 customers. One reviewer mentioned: "Doggy friendly, really well priced and always delicious!" Photo: Google

