Top nine dog-friendly cafés in and around Mansfield — based on Google reviews

2 . Roots Coffee Lounge

Roots Coffee Lounge on Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, is a dog-friendly establishment with 4.9 stars based on over 100 Google reviews. One reviewer mentioned that the place has a great ambiance, friendly staff, is dog-friendly, and offers good music and delicious cakes. The venue's dog-friendly status was a big hit with customers. Photo: Brian Eyre