Top citizen award for Warsop footpaths group

Countryside volunteers in Warsop have been honoured wih a citizen of the year award.

Members of the Warsop Footpaths and Countryside Group have been given the award from Warsop Rotary Club in recognition of work maintaining the parish’s public footpath network.

The honour is given to those who have made a significant contribution to the community.

Volunteers Steve Horne, Les Smith, Alan Sexton and Pete Gregory were each presented with an individual trophy by Andre Camilleri, Rotary Club President, and Geoff Milnes, award organiser.

Mr Camilleri said “The group are worthy winners of the award for their efforts in keeping the Warsop footpaths clear.

“Without their efforts many of the paths around the parish would be lost and access to the countryside would be significantly diminished”.

The group also undertakes conservation projects, provides information about the environment and organises a programme of walks.

A Rotary spokesman said: “The group was set up to maintain Warsop’s rights of way network as agents of Warsop Parish Council under Nottinghamshire County Council’s parish paths partnership scheme.”

The scheme has since been scrapped, but work is still carried out by group volunteers.

Tasks involve at least two grass cuts a year along many of Warsop’s footpaths and bridleways, as well as clearing vegetation growing alongside the paths.

The group also installs, replaces and repairs signposts and waymarkers and installs and maintains stiles and bank steps.

Each year, the group also surveys the condition of all 52 public footpaths, bridleways and byways in the parish.

More information on the group can be found at wfcg.org.uk