Top award for Warsop Scout
The 2nd Warsop Scout Group is celebrating its first member to be awarded the Chief Scout’s Gold Award.
Liam Wilkinson, aged 14, joined the Group’s Beaver section as a six-year-old as has progressed through Cub Scouts and on to Scouts.
The Chief Scout’s Gold Award is the highest award a Scout can receive.
To earn it, Liam completed all nine of the Scout Challenge Awards, plus six activity badges.
He was presented with his award by Pete Hawley, district commissioner of Mansfield Scouts.
Liam said he had thoroughly enjoyed the activities which led to this award and had learned a lot by doing them.
He also thanked the leaders who had made it possible.
Andrew Melless, 2nd Warsop Group Scout Leader, said it had been a pleasure to watch Liam grow and develop his life skills and confidence over the years he has been with the group and that he could be proud of his hard work to achieve the award.