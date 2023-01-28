Liam Wilkinson, aged 14, joined the Group’s Beaver section as a six-year-old as has progressed through Cub Scouts and on to Scouts.

The Chief Scout’s Gold Award is the highest award a Scout can receive.

To earn it, Liam completed all nine of the Scout Challenge Awards, plus six activity badges.

Liam Wilkinson receives his award from Pete Hawley, Mansfield Scouts district commissioner, left, and Andrew Melless, 2nd Warsop Group Scout Leader.

He was presented with his award by Pete Hawley, district commissioner of Mansfield Scouts.

Liam said he had thoroughly enjoyed the activities which led to this award and had learned a lot by doing them.

He also thanked the leaders who had made it possible.