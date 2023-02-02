Love is well and truly in the air, and for those looking to celebrate with that special someone there’s lots to choose from here in Nottinghamshire.
Whether you’re looking for a classic romantic meal for two, or something a little more unique, we have it all here on our doorstep.
1. Valentine's Day at The Hockley Arts Club
Indulge yourself this Valentine’s Day as The Hockley Arts Club in Nottingham brings you an unmissable combination of drinks to start your evening just right or to relax with after your romantic meal. They've got a carefully curated selection of cocktails, paired with a special sharing cocktail & chocolatey treats.
Price: £21.95 per person.
Photo: Justin Sutcliffe
2. Visit St Mary’s Church, Edwinstowe
Where better visit this Valentine’s Day than the place where the famous Robin Hood married his beautiful bride, Maid Marian? This gorgeous little church in the heart of Sherwood Forest is well worth a visit. Whilst you’re in the area, why not go for a romantic walk through the majestic forest itself at Sherwood Pines?
Price: Free.
Photo: m
3. Explore the Dukeries
For a Valentine’s Day date which doesn’t cost the earth but will leave you with a sense of splendour and majesty, the Dukeries are the perfect backdrop to enjoy a romantic walk. Whether you take a trip to Clumber, Thoresby or the Harley Gallery at Welbeck, you’ll be spoiled for choice.
Price: Free.
Photo: m
4. Snowdrops at Holme Pierrepont Hall
Holme Pierrepont is renowned for its glorious displays of Snowdrops in February, along with other winter flowering plants including hellebores, aconites, cyclamen, cornus and winter flowering irises. This special Nottingham location is a great place for a romantic walk.
Date: 5 February - Sunday 12 March 2023 (daily except Saturdays).
Price: Children: free, Adults: from £5 each.
Photo: m