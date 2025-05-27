Top 10 Nottinghamshire neighbourhoods where house prices are falling the fastest

By Daniel DeFalco
Published 27th May 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 13:19 BST
Discover the Nottinghamshire areas where property prices have seen the most significant decreases.

New research has revealed the top 10 Nottinghamshire neighbourhoods where property prices decreased the most.

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance have created their House Price Change Report, which helped rank neighbourhoods in Nottinghamshire based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024.

The research has shown that Bassetlaw East is the part of Nottinghamshire where property prices plummeted the most between 2023 and 2024.

The average property price dropped from £240,000 in September 2023 to £185,000 in September 2024.

This represents a decrease of 22.9 per cent.

Scroll down to see the top 10 Nottinghamshire neighbourhoods where property prices decreased the most in 2024.

The top 10 Nottinghamshire neighbourhoods where property prices decreased the most

1. Falling house prices

The top 10 Nottinghamshire neighbourhoods where property prices decreased the most Photo: Submitted

The median property price dropped from £240,000 to £185,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. 22.9 per cent decrease

2. Retford East

The median property price dropped from £240,000 to £185,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. 22.9 per cent decrease Photo: Google

The median property price dropped from £338,998 to £281,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. 17.1 per cent decrease

3. Lenton Abbey, University and Wollaton Park

The median property price dropped from £338,998 to £281,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. 17.1 per cent decrease Photo: Google

The median property price dropped from £326,250 to £275,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. 15.7 per cent decrease

4. Winthorpe, Coddington and Collingham

The median property price dropped from £326,250 to £275,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. 15.7 per cent decrease Photo: Google

