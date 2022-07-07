Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, has previously been a huge supporter of Mr Johnson – who is set to announce his resignation today – but last night said he needed to go, as the Government was at a standstill during the current wave of resignations.

Coun Bradley said: “I've obviously wanted to wait, and to listen, and to come to the right conclusion, but I'm afraid – though it pains me as I have always supported him – this can't continue.”

However, Chad readers said Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council member for Mansfield North, should have come to his conclusion much earlier.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP, left, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Responding on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – Dave Saint said: “What an absolute joke, backed him to the hilt and fully supported him in the last confidence vote. I'm afraid you have already nailed your colours to the mast.”

Andy Mutley Barlow said: “Too little, too late Ben Bradley.”

Teresa Wass said: “Not just Boris, all of you should go. Not trusting any of you.”

Glenn Wathall said: “Well, well, well, Ben Bradley MP, will you make your mind up?”

Ging Canham said: “Should abolish the whole Conservative party. All got to go.”

Scott Jones said: “Bit late now, he had his chance with a vote of no confidence.”

Lewis Shaw said: “No integrity at all. Too little too late.”

Jade Murfitt-Jones said: “Wasn't he telling us all to move on a month ago. Make your mind up.”

However, some readers showed their support for the Prime Minister.

Grant Cummings said: “Love Boris or hate Boris, there is no other worthwhile candidates. Personally, I think leave Boris in place.”