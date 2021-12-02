The Santa's Sleigh of the Edwinstowe and Dukeries Lions Club which is touring the streets of Bilsthorpe tonight (Thursday).

For the annual Santa’s Sleigh tours, which were kicked into touch by coronavirus restrictions last year, spring into life.

The idea behind the initiative is that Santa tours the streets of local areas in his sleigh, spreading Christmas cheer among children. At the same time, he collects kind donations of money from mums and dads for good causes.

In Sutton, the Santa’s Sleigh tours are run by the town’s Rotary Club. And after starting last night in Stanton Hill, it’s the turn of the Leamington area tonight (Thursday).

Between 6 pm and 8 pm, these are the streets that will receive a ‘Ho, Ho, Ho’ and a cheery wave from the great man in his red suit:

Silk Street, Coronation Street, The Twitchell, Henry Street, Thornton Street, Hardwick Lane, Martyn Avenue, Lansbury Road, Taylor Crescent, Jephson Road, Leamington Drive, Barnes Crescent and Tom Wass Road.

Tomorrow night, Santa will be touring the Farndon area of the town, including Quarrydale Road.

Meanwhile, in Bilsthorpe, tonight’s Santa’s Sleigh tour is being organised by the Edwinstowe and Dukeries Lions Club, a charity that raises money for local, national and international causes.

The Lions raised £300 from their first tour in Walesby, and now hope to make an equally big impression in Bilsthorpe where, from 5.45 pm, Santa is aiming to reach streets such as Scarborough Road, Cross Street, Queen Street, The Crescent and Crompton Road, and the area around the Tesco Express store. His illuminated sleigh will be accompanied by festive music, so listen out for when he arrives!