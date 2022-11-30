'Tis the season to be jolly! -- 12 things to do in Mansfield area this weekend

We all had a whale of a time at Mansfield’s big switch-on event, which officially heralded the arrival of Christmas.

So, with December also upon us, now is the season to be jolly. To try and forget all our troubles and to get out and enjoy ourselves.

The lights and decorations of Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby are shining bright. And two more areas of the Chad district, Mansfield Woodhouse and Garibaldi, switch on their lights this week.

Mansfield’s Christmas market is also in full swing, so let’s have a look around to see what else is taking place this weekend.

Our guide to things to do and places to go unearths festive fun at places such as the White Post Farm in Farnsfield, Mansfield Museum, Rufford Abbey Country Park, Sherwood Forest, Creswell Crags, the Tropical Butterfly House in North Anston and The Harley Gallery at Welbeck.

You can meet Santa and even have breakfast with him, make Christmas jumpers, hunt for festive bargains, create your own Christmas wreath and even enjoy a spot of horse-riding in the dark! Ho, ho, ho, as someone once said.

Before you set off, please check the individual websites of your chosen venues for opening times and admission prices.

Have a great weekend!

1. Christmas magic in the enchanted forest Deep in the enchanted forest at the White Post Farm Centre in Farnsfield, a secret world awaits. Step inside for 'Once Upon A Fairytale Christmas', a festive event for all ages where Santa's helpers will introduce you to some magical characters, including some of the most loveable animals who live at the farm. The event launches on Saturday and takes place on various dates until Christmas Eve.

2. Avenue of Christmas trees at museum This Thursday sees the launch of Mansfield Museum's annual Christmas Tree Caper. The entrance arcade will be turned into an eye-popping avenue of themed Christmas trees, all created by people from the local community, including businesses, schools, playgroups, care homes, church groups and others. The free display will be open on most days from 10 am to 3 pm until New Year's Eve

3. Festive family fun in Woodhouse Expect this kind of festive family fun at the annual Christmas lights switch-on event at Mansfield Woodhouse this Friday evening. Head to the Market Place from 4 pm for an event that also includes live entertainment, fairground rides, hot food and other refreshments, not to mention a bucketload of community spirit. It has all been organised by the admirable Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group, which has 5,500 members on Facebook.

4. Trails and carols at Sherwood Forest Christmas celebrations at the Sherwood Forest visitor centre and nature reserve at Edwinstowe, run by the RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds), step up a gear this weekend. Saturday marks the return of the Robin Robin activity trail for families, based on the animation film available on Netflix. There's also a Robin-Hood themed trail, the chance to make Christmas wreaths and, on Sunday morning, a performance of carols by the acclaimed Dukeries Singers.