Time to play in Kirkby as new board games cafe scheme comes to town

A brand new initiative to bring board games to people across the UK is coming to Kirkby in March.

Asmodee, the UK’s leading distributor of board, tabletop and trading card games, is bringing its board game cafe to Kirkby Sales and Exchange on Sunday, March 16.

Asmodee has more than 40 years of experience in the board game industry and is home to major titles such as Dobble, CATAN, Bananagrams, Star Wars: Unlimited Trading Card Game and The Pokémon Trading Card Game.

This new initiative has been designed to bring fans closer to their local board game cafes.

It is all about encouraging them to visit, explore amazing games, and find new favourites to enjoy or purchase and take home.

For all those participating, the initiative is simply all about connecting, having fun, and supporting local cafes.

Molly Bowles, assistant brand manager at Asmodee, said: “We’ve developed our initiative with a goal of encouraging local communities to engage with board game cafes.

"By providing these cafes with tailored support for events, and fantastic games, we aim to help foster deeper connections and create spaces where people can come together, build relationships and, most importantly, have fun.

"We’re excited for this initiative to arrive in Kirkby.”

Asmodee’s aim is that this becomes a regular seasonal event so board game fans can see new releases, join quick play competitions, take part in games demonstrations and so much more.

The Kirkby event will feature Asmodee’s key new releases such Azul Duel, Lord of the Rings Fellowship of the Rings: Trick Taking, Happy Mochi and Superstore 3000.

There will also be exciting free gifts for anyone taking part.