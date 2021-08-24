Time to celebrate our great county of Nottinghamshire
Residents and organisations are being urged to celebrate all that is great about Nottinghamshire.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 12:04 pm
Wednesday, August 25, will be the first Nottinghamshire Day, recognising all that is wonderful about our amazing county.
The Nottinghamshire Flag will be raised at County Hall on the day as we celebrate the people, places and more which are special to the county, from Robin Hood and Sherwood Forest, pictured inset, to our mining heritage and Mansfield Town FC.
However, Nottinghamshire County Council said this year the celebration will be primarily virtual.