Time to celebrate our great county of Nottinghamshire

Wednesday, August 25, will be the first Nottinghamshire Day, recognising all that is wonderful about our amazing county.

The Nottinghamshire Flag will be raised at County Hall on the day as we celebrate the people, places and more which are special to the county, from Robin Hood and Sherwood Forest, pictured inset, to our mining heritage and Mansfield Town FC.

However, Nottinghamshire County Council said this year the celebration will be primarily virtual.

Sherwood forest's famous Major Oak.

It is encouraging people to participate on social media by sharing what they love about where they live using the hashtag #NottsDay.

