TikTok users go quackers making Mansfield's 'Mrs Hook-a-Duck' a viral sensation

An infamous Mansfield fundraiser known for her charity hook-a-duck stall has become a viral social media star thanks to her quirky road safety advice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yvette Price-Mear - or Mrs Hook-a-Duck as she is affectionately known - was astounded and amused to wake up to dozens of messages telling her that she had "gone viral on TikTok".

After opening the TikTok link Yvette saw a video of herself giving out plastic ducks along with some road safety warnings to bemused bikers at the Tesco Express service station in Nottingham Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video posted by bike_125cc on TikTok has had more than 66,200 views so far.

Yvette Price-Mear on her charity hook a duck stall

Mrs Price-Mear who carries little plastic ducks around in her car to spread a little joy has started handing out black ducks in recent years to motorcyclists along with some words of advice.

Speaking about the surprise social media stardom Yvette said: "I've had a load of messages saying "You're viral on TikTok!

"Obviously I was aware of TikTok, but I thought it was just a thing the teenagers used to post dances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When people started messaging me I had to join up to see the video, I just opened the link and there I am at the Tesco Express on Nottingham Rd, I thought it was hilarious, it tickled me to death

Yvette Price-Mear is renowned for her quirky fundraising

“I carry little ducks in my car to give to children as I'm out and about. Having said that I tend to give more to grown ups, car park attendants and police officers

“I've started carrying black, cool and trendy, ducks to give to bikers then I give them a mum lecture by telling them to please drive carefully and I always get this reaction from them - tough, burly bikers giggling and like three year olds.

“ I Just like spreading a bit of joy in this sometimes very horrible world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as spreading joy and raising a smile there is a serious message behind Yvette’s duck gesture that stems from a fatal crash she witnessed involving a motorcyclist when she was driving in London several years ago.

Speaking about the traumatic incident Yvette added: “It still haunts me. The thought of his poor family and friends having that knock on the door in the early hours .

“Every time it comes up on my Facebook memories I still say a little prayer for him.

“If my daft gesture makes just one person think about their safety and not doing something dangerous, then it's 20p well spent.

“I've had some lovely comments from very lovely people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community champion Yvette who serves as a volunteer end-of-life companion at Chesterfield Royal Hospital each week, also founded Pet Bereavement Support in 1993, offering support to owners whose pets have died.

Yvette who funds Pet Bereavement Support via her popular charity hook-a-duck stall is no stranger to unique fundraising ideas. In 2021 Yvette hit the headlines after raising cash for charities close to her heart by visiting 60 Mecca bingo halls across the country before turning 60.