At what age should children have smartphones and are they safe?

Thrifty Thrills: How Mansfield kids had a ball for less

By Tracy Smith
Published 21st Oct 2025, 12:49 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 13:03 BST
In Mansfield, a generation grew up with scraped knees and endless summer evenings spent outdoors, where the most valuable currency wasn't pocket money but imagination.

Long before smartphones and digital streaming, kids found joy for a fraction of the cost.

This photo essay is a journey back in time to an era when a patch of green grass was a football pitch, a stream was an adventure, and the simple, unscheduled moments of free time made the happiest memories.

The lido was a hive of activity for youngsters in 1964. Sadly, it closed its doors for the last time in August 1984.

1. They Didn't Feel The Cold Then

The lido was a hive of activity for youngsters in 1964. Sadly, it closed its doors for the last time in August 1984. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
This vocal group enjoyed their spare time singing in the local choir in Mansfield back in 1986.

2. Hitting the Right Note

This vocal group enjoyed their spare time singing in the local choir in Mansfield back in 1986. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Village fun at the hook-a-duck in Bilsthorpe in 1972.

3. DIY Hook-A-Duck

Village fun at the hook-a-duck in Bilsthorpe in 1972. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
These Mansfield youngsters take on the wheelbarrow race in 1970.

4. Don't Let Go

These Mansfield youngsters take on the wheelbarrow race in 1970. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice