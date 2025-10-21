Thrifty Thrills: How Mansfield kids had a ball for less

Long before smartphones and digital streaming, kids found joy for a fraction of the cost.
This photo essay is a journey back in time to an era when a patch of green grass was a football pitch, a stream was an adventure, and the simple, unscheduled moments of free time made the happiest memories.
1. They Didn't Feel The Cold Then
The lido was a hive of activity for youngsters in 1964. Sadly, it closed its doors for the last time in August 1984. Photo: Chad
2. Hitting the Right Note
This vocal group enjoyed their spare time singing in the local choir in Mansfield back in 1986. Photo: National World
3. DIY Hook-A-Duck
Village fun at the hook-a-duck in Bilsthorpe in 1972. Photo: National World
4. Don't Let Go
These Mansfield youngsters take on the wheelbarrow race in 1970. Photo: National World