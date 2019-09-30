Three storey living is the way forwards for Mansfield couple

A couple has found their perfect match in a new home at a Lindhurst Lane development.

Amyan Champneys, 25, and Adam Best, 28, a personal holiday expert and a retail manager, were specifically seeking a three storey home and took an instant liking to the four bedroom Hertford style property at the Lindhurst Lane development.

Originally from Kent, the couple are now enjoying the flexibility of their new home and a location close to their families.

Amyan said: “We really liked the idea of a townhouse and loved that the master bedroom has a dressing area. Having a third floor is great if guests come to stay, as the bathroom and bedrooms ensure everyone has the space they need.

“We just love coming home to an open plan kitchen and dining room that leads out to the garden. It’s also fantastic having an accessible driveway and not being overlooked by anyone.

“Our choice to buy with David Wilson Homes was simply because they offered the house we were looking for. It’s a home we can make our own, instead of having to change what is already there.”

The detached Hertford property benefits also from bay windows in the dining area and the living room, bringing plenty of light to both spaces. Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom with an en suite and dressing area, two further double bedrooms, a single bedroom and the family bathroom.

After moving into their new home, Amyan and Adam were impressed by the site team in helping them settle into the thriving community at Berry Hill.

Amyan added: “We’d recommend David Wilson Homes to anyone. The sales advisers Anne and Kim were amazing and always there to help with any queries we had.

“Even after we’d moved in, George the Site Manager would check in on us to make sure we were happy with everything.

“Both our new home and the location of Berry Hill have just ticked all of the boxes.”

With the A617, A60, A38 and M1 nearby, Berry Hill is the perfect option for commuters with excellent links to Mansfield, Nottingham and Sheffield.

Woodlands walks and countryside views are on the doorstep, but the access of local amenities isn’t compromised with cafés, bistros and eateries, as well as gyms, shops and well-regarded schooling options in close proximity.

Rachael Harrison, sales director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to hear Amyan and Adam have settled into her new home and are making the most of the prime location at Berry Hill.

“The versatility of our properties ensures a range of house hunters can find the home that suits their needs to a tee, something which Amyan and Adam have recently discovered with a three storey property.”

There is currently a selection of three and four bedroom properties available at Berry Hill with prices starting from £199,995.

For further information about the development, please call the sales team on 033 3355 8483 or visit www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/nottinghamshire/h740301-berry-hill/.

