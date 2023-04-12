It is fair to say many of us would do anything to keep our pets happy and healthy, including forking out thousands of pounds on vet bills.

However, what happens if you are no longer around to take care of your pooch?

While it is something no dog owner wants to think about, including your pet in your final wishes can ensure their trips to the groomers and supply of treats do not stop.

Millions of dogs face uncertain futures if their owners pass away before them, a survey has found.

According to a recent survey from Puppies.co.uk, 5 per cent of dog owners say they plan to leave more than 40 per cent of their savings for their dogs’ care. This means about 650,000 Brits could inherit upwards of £6,946, just to look after their loved ones’ pets.

However, 76 per cent of dog owners have not made a plan for their pet’s future yet.

While some owners do not think it is important to put their dog in their will, 20 per cent, others say they simply have not had time to think about what will happen to their beloved pet when they pass away, 25 per cent.

The figures have prompted fears many grieving family members may have no choice but to take on the responsibility of looking after their loved ones’ pets full-time, or give the dogs to a shelter. This could put extra pressure on animal shelters following the cost-of-living crisis.

Jack Cornes, Puppies’ owner, said: “Thinking about the possibility of leaving your dog behind is never an easy topic, but is something we should all consider.

“Our research clearly shows many Brits are not concerned enough about their dogs, leaving a large number of dogs unprotected if anything happens to their owners.”

It is worth noting dog lovers cannot directly leave money or property to their pets.

However, Qarrar Somji, at Witan Solicitors, says “you can leave your pet to a friend or member of your family, together with a gift to provide for their maintenance”.

Vera Rocha, a will writing expert at Stanford Legal Services, said: “Interestingly, in the case of one of my clients, it was the dog walker. A fallback can be determined in case the gift fails, i.e., if the beneficiary predeceases or relinquishes the role.

“Looking after a pet doesn’t come without incurring expenses. Making sure the beneficiary who will look after the pet also receives a monetary gift helps ease the financial commitment, but the beneficiary is under no obligation to spend the gift of money on the pet.”