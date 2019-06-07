Three dogs rescued from 'appalling' Underwood property

Ashfield District Council rescued three dogs from a property that was in an 'appalling' condition.

Officers from the council's private sector enforcement team discharged a public health act warrant on the property, which was infested with rats.

When officers arrived, they found that the inside of the property, on Alfreton Road, Underwood was in an 'appalling' condition with a large amount of animal waste.

The warrant was granted last week by the District Judge at Mansfield Court along with a second address.

A spokesman for the council said: "The external part of the property had been a significant problem.

"Three large dogs were retrieved from the address, an abandoned and derelict caravan was removed, locks changed and the public and all visitors restricted from accessing the property due to the public health risk in place.