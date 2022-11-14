Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, and Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire Council leader and Mansfield MP, were among the dignitaries laying wreaths at the service in Mansfield.

Posting on Facebook, Coun Bradley said: “Hugely grateful to local people who always turn out in force to remember our fallen, and to all of those from our armed forces, cadets, emergency services and others who took part in the parade.

"As ever, Mansfield, well done.”

Events also took place across the Mansfield district with parades and services at churches, war memorials and cenotaphs in many smaller towns and villages and each one drew its own large crowds to pay their respects.

Events also took place on Friday, November 11 to mark Armistice Day, including at Nottinghamshire Police headquarters where officers and staff stood in silence and laid wreaths at the force’s war memorial, and in Warsop.

1. Mansfield Remembrance service and parade. MP Ben Bradley. Ben Bradley lays a wreath at the Mansfield Remembrance parade and service Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Mansfield Remembrance service and parade. Cadets marching at the Mansfield Remembrance service and parade. Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Mansfield Remembrance service and parade. Crowds gather for a minutes silence. Crowds gather for two minutes silence in Mansfield Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Mansfield Remembrance service and parade. Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams Laying a wreath. Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams laying a wreath at the service Photo: Brian Eyre