Thousands turn out for Remembrance Day parades across Mansfield and Ashfield
People turned out in huge numbers in towns and villages across Mansfield to remember local and national war heroes on Remembrance Day.
Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, and Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire Council leader and Mansfield MP, were among the dignitaries laying wreaths at the service in Mansfield.
Posting on Facebook, Coun Bradley said: “Hugely grateful to local people who always turn out in force to remember our fallen, and to all of those from our armed forces, cadets, emergency services and others who took part in the parade.
"As ever, Mansfield, well done.”
Events also took place across the Mansfield district with parades and services at churches, war memorials and cenotaphs in many smaller towns and villages and each one drew its own large crowds to pay their respects.
Events also took place on Friday, November 11 to mark Armistice Day, including at Nottinghamshire Police headquarters where officers and staff stood in silence and laid wreaths at the force’s war memorial, and in Warsop.