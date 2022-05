Thousands of Mansfield households in fuel poverty before energy crisis

The End Fuel Poverty Coalition has warned many more will struggle to afford rocketing bills this year after the energy price cap rose in April and the war in Ukraine led to an increase in wholesale oil prices.

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy figures show 7,677 households in Mansfield were in fuel poverty in 2020 – the most recent official figures.

This was up from 7,421 the year prior, meaning 15.9 per cent of people lived in a property with an energy efficiency rating of band D or below and, after heating their home, had a residual income below the official poverty line.

Across England, more than three million households, 13.2 per cent, were in fuel poverty in 2020, the lowest proportion since records began in 2010.

However, these figures do not account for the current explosion in fuel prices, which saw the energy price cap increase by 54 per cent in April, meaning many households can expect to pay about £700 more per year on their bills.

The annual limit on tariffs is due to rise again in October, and Michael Lewis, chief executive of energy company E.on UK, warned MPs between 30 and 40 per cent of people in Britain could end up in fuel poverty.

He said customers' debts could rise by 50 per cent, or about £800 million.

Simon Francis, from the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said the 2020 figures show ‘just how significant the Government's failure to tackle fuel poverty has been’ and estimated more than 6m households in England have now been thrust into fuel poverty.

He said: “We need urgent help for households in fuel poverty now combined with a long-term plan to improve energy efficiency of our homes and a sustainable, renewable-led, energy mix.”

A Government spokesman said it is continuing to make ‘significant progress on tackling fuel poverty’.