As energy prices rocket and winter temperatures plummet more and more households are making the desperate decision between keeping their homes warm or putting food on the table.

With the costs of gas and electricity costs expected to rise by 50 per cent from an average £1,200 per year to £1,800, many face increasing hardship.

Your Chad is proud to support JPI Media’s new Heat & Eat – fight the cost of living crisis community campaign.

Families are faced with turning off the heat to have enough to buy food amid UK wide fuel poverty

The crusade highlights current heating or eating dilemmas, why such cash-strapped cost of living choices arose and what solutions can now best address issues involved.

However, there are numerous some council, some community or church projects, some social enterprise, in Mansfield and Ashfield offering help.

Organisations like the Sherwood Forest food bank, Mansfield Woodhouse, St Peter’s Church food bank in Mansfield, The Beacon Centre, The Rainworth Social Hub and social supermarket, Sutton Community Food Bank, Salvation Army, Ashfield Voluntary Action and community hub, and both Mansfield Council and Ashfield Council are helping alleviate the pressures.

Mansfield Council provides food clubs and food share across the region, and is trialling a fuel bank scheme. It is designed to help those on pre-payment gas or electricity meters having difficulty paying energy bills, and in danger of being disconnected.

The council also supports the Warm Homes Hub, a partnership project with Nottinghamshire Council, Nottingham Energy Partnership, Age UK Notts and E.on Energy Solutions. It aims to supply 550 fuel poor homes with first time gas central heating and some 200 boiler placements.

Difficult times

Coun Marion Bradshaw, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing, said of its fuel bank scheme: “We hope will make a real difference for those who are having to choose between heating or eating.

Fuel poverty can lead to crime as people struggle with eat or heat decision amid fuel poverty

“These are very difficult times for many who may have lost their jobs or be living on a reduced income due to the Covid pandemic.

“However, regardless of the reasons, no one should be having to choose between buying food or topping up their energy supplies.”

One indicator families are facing increasing poverty, is seen in Nottinghamshire, with the rise in free school meals claimants.

The highest number for the whole county, is in Ashfield, with 4,849, or 27 per cent of all pupils, and Mansfield with 4,292, 26 per cent of all pupils.

Crisis

Coun David Hennigan, of Ashfield Council, said the figures ‘compared unfavourably’ to March 2020, when there were 4,187 claimants in Ashfield and 3,618 in Mansfield.

He said: “Since the start of the pandemic, there are 662 more pupils in Ashfield and 674 more in Mansfield claiming free school meals, a total of 1336 more pupils across both areas.

“With food, energy and council taxes all going up, more and more people are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

“Ashfield Council can help, and there are other excellent organisations in my area such as the New Cross Community Church, which offers practical help and advice on matters such as healthy eating or managing on a budget.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader said “Across Ashfield and Mansfield – the cost of living has gone through the roof. Child poverty is at the highest since records began with more than a quarter of pupils now claiming free school meals.

"This has risen sharply throughout the pandemic with a growing number of families facing the stark choice of heating their homes or feeding their kids.

"Many elderly residents have compared the current cost of living crisis in North Nottinghamshire to conditions in 1984 when the Conservatives closed the pits.”

Struggling

In Mansfield Woodhouse, Coun John Coxhead said struggling families were increasingly contacting him for help and advice.

“It's heartbreaking to see deprivation on the increase amongst many in our district,” he said. “During the festive period I was out handing gifts, toys and food to families experiencing hardship. Many were suffering so much that they felt the need to contact me to find out where to access food parcels.

“Luckily, we have the Trussell Trust, at the Stable Centre, on Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, it serves Mansfield North and the wider community in times of need. I can’t rest whilst people are suffering and I will continue to help wherever I can.”