The findings come as public health organisations warn of disastrous consequences if people cannot heat their homes this winter.

New estimates from the Office for National Statistics suggest there were about 23,180 people living in poverty in private households in Mansfield as of March 2021 – 2,900, 13 per cent, of whom had a cardiovascular or respiratory condition.

Though the research did not find rates of such conditions were higher for those in poverty than for the general population, the ONS said, as people in poverty are more exposed to the cold, they are more likely to be hospitalised or die as a result of them.

Last year, a study from University College London’s Institute of Health Equity warned living in fuel poverty can have “dangerous consequences” on health, particularly among children.

Sir Michael Marmot, institute director, said: “Warm homes, nutritious food and a stable job are vital building blocks for health.”

The report warns, alongside higher exposure to viruses, dust and mould as a result of the cold, living in poverty also comes with psychological pressures.

Sir Michael said: “If we are constantly worrying about making ends meet it puts a strain on our bodies, resulting in increased stress, with effects on the heart and blood vessels and a disordered immune system.”

Of the 10.8 million people living in poverty across England as of March 2021, 1.3m were estimated to be suffering from heart or breathing issues.

Across the East Midlands, about 111,325 people, 12 per cent, estimated to be living in poverty had heart or breathing problems.

A Royal Society of Public Health survey found 41 per cent of the population at large are worried the cost-of-living crisis is impacting their health.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “We have prioritised health and social care in the Autumn Statement with a further £8 billion, on top of previous record funding, to ensure people can access high quality care as soon as possible.”

