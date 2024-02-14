Thousands enjoy the glow at Mansfield’s first Light Night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The free four-night Mansfield District Council event opened on Saturday 10 February until last night (Tuesday 13 February) and attracted more than 15,000 people, including visitors from as far as Liverpool and Boston in Lincolnshire.

As well as the stunning displays lighting up the award-winning park, the opening night offered a silent disco with attendees able to listen to four hours of music from four channels through headphones while dancing to a fantastic light display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glowing walkabout entertainers, some on stilts, and wearing illuminated costumes, including LED wings, also danced and mingled among the mesmerised crowds.

Visitors at Mansfield Light Night

An illuminated inflatable sculpture The Green Man, by internationally renowned artist Jason Wilsher-Mills was the stunning centrepiece of event on Saturday and Sunday.

Jason, a disabled digital artist, has exhibited widely, both internationally and throughout the UK, including presenting work at V&A Late. An exhibition of his work is currently on display at Mansfield Museum until 9 March 2024.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “It was a dazzling success and fantastic to see so many people from near and far and experiencing Mansfield in, literally, a whole new light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was something for everyone to enjoy and it was great to see people of all ages with smiles and looks of wonder. The numbers attending far exceeded our expectations and the feedback has been really positive.”

Young visitors to Mansfield Light Night

Initial figures show that about 15 per cent of visitors came from beyond Mansfield, which is up on the 11 per cent average for council events.

Just under 70 per cent of people rated the event as eight, nine or ten (with ten being excellent) and particularly valued that it was free. Among the feedback comments were:

“… well done Mansfield for delivering this event when resources

are so scarce. Keep it coming!”

Mansfield Light Night

“The event was really good the kids loved it.”

“Fantastic event would like to attend again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Great event in a good location. My little boy had a fab time and it was just the right amount of walking for him. We had a lovely hot chocolate too!”

Light Night was the first of a series of attractions as part of the Destination Mansfield project, which will see more than £450,000 invested in events in the next two years.

The project, to help put Mansfield on the visitor map, has been made possible through working with partners to put funding from the Towns Fund, Arts Council England, Mansfield BID, and other private sector contributors to the best use.

The next Destination Mansfield event will be the Architects of Air at Easter. The giant inflatable luminarium artwork will be installed at Chesterfield Road Park from Thursday 4 to Saturday 13 April.